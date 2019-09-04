General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $499,092 as Market Value Were Volatile; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Value Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed by $5.62 Million Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 57,512 shares traded or 46.09% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 114,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 920,618 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.15 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Limited Com invested 0.02% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 7,621 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Epoch Inv Inc holds 0% or 32,255 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 32,512 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Finance Ser Corp accumulated 0.01% or 946 shares. M&R Cap reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,682 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0% or 6,561 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associate reported 1.12% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 7,655 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. 8,818 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Css Ltd Il reported 33,173 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 52,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.48 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested 0.12% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Smith Graham Company Investment LP holds 107,810 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 990 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 3,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated owns 739,176 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp reported 89,988 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Llc stated it has 18,578 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 233,587 are owned by Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.52% or 50,292 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 582,295 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $36.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 32,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).