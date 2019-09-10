General American Investors (GAM) Position Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc; California State Teachers Retirement System Boosted Holding in Seagate Technology (STX) as Shares Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 73,522 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Seagate Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 2.81M shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 32,715 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 13,098 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,000 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,870 shares. 32,255 were accumulated by Epoch Inv Prtn. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 711,838 shares for 11.08% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Walleye Trading Limited owns 8,100 shares. Saba Mgmt LP has 445,534 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 4,689 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 6,914 are owned by Charter Trust. 290,602 were accumulated by Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. 728 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. 69,810 are held by First Tru Advisors Lp.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 5,580 shares to 256,710 shares, valued at $34.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 56,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate (STX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STX – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 25.86M shares. Cleararc has 0.06% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 6,211 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 49,507 shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 26,617 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 10.90 million shares. Atria Invests Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 21,623 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 90,861 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 5,148 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd reported 8,436 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 97,534 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 165 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 56,869 shares. 5,075 are held by Murphy Incorporated.