General American Investors (GAM) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted Stake; Owens Ill (OI) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Its Position by $756,000

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 33,212 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 173,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 22.45% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 5.16 million shares traded or 375.63% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK

More important recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Inc holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 6,485 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 11,408 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 25,682 shares. 168,054 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld. Ent Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Limited Co Il accumulated 33,173 shares. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated has invested 0.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Guggenheim Llc owns 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 32,313 shares. Shaker Fincl Services Lc invested in 81,392 shares. Charter Trust Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Indiana-based Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.04% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability Co reported 15,510 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp owns 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 6,102 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 560,862 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 101,000 shares to 314,300 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “O-I REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois (OI) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 & FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 27,064 shares. Zebra Cap Lc has 0.15% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 15,240 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 64,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 1.04% or 544,150 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 2,200 shares. Bernzott has invested 3.17% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). American Intll Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 306,554 shares. 12,095 were reported by Bokf Na. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 569,431 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 4,507 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 107,298 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 530,401 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 250,348 shares.