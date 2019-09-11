General American Investors (GAM) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Position; Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 283,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 274,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 13.64M shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 32,715 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 457,491 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory has invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 14,050 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winfield reported 0.16% stake. Janney Capital Management owns 188,090 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Ltd has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested 2.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 132,945 were accumulated by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. General American Invsts owns 182,300 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. 12,237 are owned by Saturna Corp. East Coast Asset Management has 5,175 shares. Oakwood Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 94,216 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 277,250 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares to 127,436 shares, valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 124,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,812 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

