General American Investors Company Upped Interdigital (IDCC) Holding; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shares Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 1.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 38,426 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 4,186 shares to 72,839 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) by 250,000 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.