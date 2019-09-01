General American Investors Company Upped Holding in Macy’s (M) as Share Value Declined; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Close Increased Holding

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 2.36 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 84,338 shares to 70,214 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,285 shares, and cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB).

