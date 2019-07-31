General American Investors Company Trimmed New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) Position By $2.75 Million; Integrated Device Technology Has 0.66 Sentiment

Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 97 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 148 sold and decreased holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 101.62 million shares, down from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Integrated Device Technology Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 18 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 92 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc sold 250,000 shares as New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB)’s stock declined 11.53%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 1.00 million shares with $11.57 million value, down from 1.25 million last quarter. New York Community Bancorp In now has $5.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 13.25 million shares traded or 159.24% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; flow-control management devices comprising Serial RapidIO switching solutions; multi-port products; telecommunications products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; radio frequency products; and frequency control solutions.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 8.81% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. for 2.04 million shares. Halcyon Management Partners Lp owns 1.02 million shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 7.65% invested in the company for 170,500 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 7.35% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 213,400 shares.

It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 17,702 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.07% or 136,746 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 399 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 893,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 745,205 shares in its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 3,203 shares. 25,000 were reported by Diligent Ltd. Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,870 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 404 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr has 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 204,205 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 17,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 44,300 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. CIAMPA DOMINICK bought $394,641 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Wednesday, March 27. The insider Dahya Hanif bought $43,148.

Among 2 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 6. Morgan Stanley downgraded New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $11.5 target.