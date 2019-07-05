General American Investors Company Trimmed Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Stake by $3.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose; First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $8.78 Million as Stock Declined

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 411,566 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61M, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 10,707 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Balls On Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “First Bancshares (FBMS) Agrees to Acquire FPB Financial Corp. – StreetInsider.com” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Southwest Banc Shares, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2018.

