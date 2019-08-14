General American Investors Company Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Boosted Position by $2.23 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 1.29M shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 313,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 438,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 5.65 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NYT,MDP,EBAY,GPC,NFLX – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Does eBay Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Should You Invest In PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 6,365 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 3.39 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.33% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 56,421 shares. Money Mgmt has 1.82% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 88,279 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 145,204 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru invested in 64,733 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.42M shares. 472,477 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $441.12M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. de la Bastide Lore bought 4 shares worth $349. Shukla Saumil P had bought 49 shares worth $4,334. Shares for $4,231 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, March 31. 53 shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D, worth $4,687. The insider Cawley Timothy bought $2,329. $796 worth of stock was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Sunday, June 30.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,524 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).