General American Investors Company Raised Its Position in Interdigital (IDCC) by $650,000; Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose While Capital International LTD Lifted Its Stake

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 132,471 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 766,307 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 115,275 shares to 220,004 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares to 372,442 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,497 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

