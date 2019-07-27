General American Investors Company Maintains Position in Macy’s (M); As Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Cut by $1.49 Million Its Holding

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.13M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,097 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, down from 93,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. Shares for $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M was made by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V) by 27,026 shares to 224,446 shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 57.28 million shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 1.29 million shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 2,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth holds 27,738 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 49,375 shares. Kwmg Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29 shares. Amp Capital Investors has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 341,421 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability invested in 1,847 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Grp stated it has 23 shares. Sit Inv Associate reported 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Financial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,711 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 254,824 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 1.94 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 201,333 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American International Group owns 292,718 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 84,338 shares to 70,214 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,191 shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).