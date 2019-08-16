General American Investors Company Lowered Its Position in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) as Shares Rose; Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holding by $9.96 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 34,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 480,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.11 million, down from 515,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $316.58. About 91,648 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 548,760 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 was made by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 816,690 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 248,515 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.03% or 121,400 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.19% or 195,132 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 1,730 were accumulated by Captrust. 185,810 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Adage Cap Partners Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 2.54M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 2,802 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 39,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.46M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 17,300 shares stake. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Creative Planning stated it has 361,171 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.11% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Carroll Financial holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv invested in 0.09% or 80,057 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 700 shares. Citigroup has 92,185 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.14M shares. Ajo LP accumulated 977 shares. Nordea has 0.06% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Cetera Limited Com accumulated 2,425 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,357 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc reported 1,570 shares stake. North Star Investment Corporation invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Glenmede Communications Na holds 1,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $336.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.62M for 23.91 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

