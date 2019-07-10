General American Investors Company Lifted Its Macy’s (M) Holding by $1.80 Million; Shares Declined; Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Boosted Position

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 9.76M shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,207 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

