General American Investors Company Lifted Its Holding in Interdigital (IDCC) by $650,000 as Shares Declined; Conning Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) Lowered by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67 million, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 1.18M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 424,620 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – InterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins lnterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 24/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.36 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 25,375 shares to 50,375 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 579,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Networks holds 0.4% or 6,088 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 5,370 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Goodman Finance owns 2.97% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 88,452 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 542,777 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,171 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 15,231 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 3.16 million shares. 77,246 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 55,206 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB) by 250,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).