General American Investors Company Lifted Interdigital (IDCC) Position by $650,000 as Market Value Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $620,925

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 7,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.85M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.02. About 1.90 million shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 305,301 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 68,758 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $193.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 775,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 125,000 shares to 313,800 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg accumulated 238,330 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 36,578 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 65,932 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.03% or 14,111 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 126,368 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson Llc holds 11,307 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce holds 0.06% or 666,062 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,574 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 0.3% stake. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 139,928 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 22,146 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr accumulated 5,709 shares. Hikari Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 542,777 shares.