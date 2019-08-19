General American Investors Company Increased Its Macy’s (M) Position; Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 27,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 88,496 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 116,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 5.81M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS BUYBACK SHOULD NOT BE MISTAKEN AS MEASURE OF DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME, IT’S A CONSERVATIVE STARTING POINT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 07/03/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 160 FROM EUR 110; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: BANKS SHOULD FOCUS ON MARKET MAKING; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN ON BLOOMBERG TV : LIVE

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 9.79M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 400,686 shares, valued at $47.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 14,908 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 52,988 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,500 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Arrow Fincl, New York-based fund reported 69,355 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 99.00M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 28,528 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 342,668 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Prelude Ltd Liability Com holds 20,281 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 10,628 shares. 1.35 million are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Pzena Inv Management Ltd holds 8.99 million shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. National Ins Company Tx has invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,505 shares to 19,610 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 19,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).