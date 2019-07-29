General American Investors Company Holds Stake in Macy’s (M); Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $12.43 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.14M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).