General American Investors Company Holding in Macy’s (M) Raised by $1.80 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Qci Asset Management Lowered by $4.47 Million Its Holding

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 4.51M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 84,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 380,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AVGO Stock Fell After Broadcom Lowered Guidance, Semiconductor Stocks Follow – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Twilio Needs to Figure Out How to Land the Rocket Ship – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 1.29 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 5,800 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 2.82 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Lc has invested 2.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 50,341 shares. Security Natl stated it has 95,778 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Company reported 160,188 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Thompson Invest Mgmt holds 187,288 shares. Wellington Shields And Commerce holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,572 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 333,320 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,404 shares to 18,439 shares, valued at $32.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 120,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,309 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).