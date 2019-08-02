General American Investors Company Holding in Macy’s (M) Has Boosted by $1.80 Million; As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed Stake by $2.19 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 4.21 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 5.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,932 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 7,945 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.43% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Incorporated holds 115,217 shares. 112,139 are owned by Rockland Tru Co. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 281,180 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. New England Research & holds 0.66% or 11,660 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 2.15% or 117,813 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Management has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 640 shares. Charter Co stated it has 51,892 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Fincl Management has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sns Gru Lc has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 124,454 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust holds 0.03% or 2,134 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.53 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

