General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Universal Display (OLED) by $760,000; Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $559,300 as Market Value Rose

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 116,309 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78M, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $202.6. About 1.68 million shares traded or 132.82% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 893,374 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AYX, BK, OLED – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display (OLED) Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foldable iPad Wouldn’t Be the Right Fit for Apple – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 67,322 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.21% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.54% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc reported 2,900 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 46 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,705 shares. Art Advsr Lc reported 0.11% stake. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 5,733 shares. Principal Finance Gru reported 0.03% stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,175 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 2,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.