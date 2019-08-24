General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) stake by 48.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 22,972 shares as Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 24,499 shares with $753,000 value, down from 47,471 last quarter. Telephone & Data Sys Inc now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 715,529 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) stake by 7.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc sold 15,000 shares as Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 185,191 shares with $15.40M value, down from 200,191 last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now has $217.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Merck eyes best day since 2016, gains help fuel pharma rally; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Presents New Osteoarthritis Data at OARSI 2018 World Congress; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem And Co, a New York-based fund reported 89,041 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 7,031 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.4% or 5.62M shares. Old Republic Intl holds 1.52% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 676,500 shares. Ohio-based Private Com Na has invested 1.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 31,203 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Ser holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,506 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In accumulated 62,631 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 159,487 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rockland Tru Company stated it has 0.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1St Source Natl Bank has 0.85% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 120,312 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enticing development: Why Merck’s expansion means good news for Durham – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.43’s average target is 7.64% above currents $84.94 stock price. Merck & Company had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests, Korea-based fund reported 52,259 shares. 18,956 are held by Trexquant Invest Lp. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 4,892 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 445,263 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 34,307 shares. Ls Inv Lc stated it has 4,922 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Capital & Equity has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 261,962 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 53,231 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 164,490 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 182 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 67,321 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd has 7 shares.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) CEO Ken Meyers on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity. Oosterman Wade also bought $124,400 worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 21,385 shares to 41,471 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) stake by 15,362 shares and now owns 32,009 shares. Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) was raised too.