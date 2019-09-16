General American Investors Company Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding By $985,000; Auryn Resources Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) SI Decreased By 22.26%

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc sold 5,000 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 84,000 shares with $16.63 million value, down from 89,000 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $989.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $218.86. About 7.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams

Auryn Resources Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) had a decrease of 22.26% in short interest. AUG’s SI was 132,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 22.26% from 169,800 shares previously. With 158,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Auryn Resources Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s short sellers to cover AUG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.0165 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3035. About 53,305 shares traded. Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) has risen 45.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AUG News: 15/05/2018 – AURYN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 14/03/2018 IGNORE: AURYN RESOURCES OFFERING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED MARCH 13; 13/04/2018 – Auryn Resources expands oxide gold mineralization at the Huilacollo project, Peru; 17/04/2018 – Auryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project; 20/04/2018 – Auryn Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – Auryn Expands Sombrero District

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $123.03 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

