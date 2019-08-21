General American Investors Company Has Lowered Position in Universal Display (OLED) as Market Value Rose; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shares Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Boosted Holding

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 116,309 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78M, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $210.96. About 304,455 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.50M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Continental Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAL); 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 16/03/2018 – United said chartering a private jet was the fastest way to reunite Irgo with his owners; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Gains 26% YTD: Will Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aer Lingus jumps at sudden chance to boost traffic out of Chicago (and elsewhere) – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TAP Air Portugal plans to fly daily between Chicago and Lisbon – Chicago Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Worst Day of the Year as China Punches Back – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Lp owns 53,093 shares. 1,053 are held by Cls Limited. 405,640 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 285,409 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company accumulated 26,954 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 40,945 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 17,960 shares. 9,905 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce And. Pnc Services accumulated 33,348 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 8,286 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 53,321 shares stake. Cap Advsrs Llc holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $150.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.34M shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).