General American Investors Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by $1.45 Million; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding Raised by Bislett Management Llc

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 170,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.53 million, down from 177,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $240.91. About 248,271 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 83,005 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $674.41 million for 37.64 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

