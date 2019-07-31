General American Investors Company Has Lowered Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $9.40 Million as Shares Rose; Financial Architects Lowered Its Stake in Abbvie (Call) (ABBV) by $1.87 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 23,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 23,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.18 lastly. It is down 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 2.96M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon Associate, Michigan-based fund reported 49,546 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.32% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. 21,343 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Liability. Guinness Asset accumulated 3.02% or 220,210 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc reported 0.22% stake. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Com reported 109,563 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. 228,383 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.58% or 263,169 shares. Weiss Multi holds 5,000 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 126,793 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chevy Chase accumulated 1.32M shares. Nadler Financial Gru holds 10,083 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 5.70 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.44% or 7,550 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 563,136 shares to 564,436 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gp Lc has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). World Asset Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation owns 322 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,619 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.28% or 566,346 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 251,712 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,500 shares. State Street holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30.46M shares. Gideon Capital Advsr owns 4,161 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burns J W And Inc New York stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Tru Na owns 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,367 shares. Sib Lc has invested 3.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

