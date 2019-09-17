General American Investors Company Has Lifted New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) Holding By $1.35 Million; Jinkosolar Holding Company Limited American Deposi (JKS) Shorts Down By 12.86%

General American Investors Company Inc increased New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB) stake by 15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc acquired 150,000 shares as New York Community Bancorp In (NYCB)’s stock rose 1.32%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 1.15M shares with $11.48M value, up from 1.00M last quarter. New York Community Bancorp In now has $5.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 5.03M shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere

Jinkosolar Holding Company Limited American Deposi (NYSE:JKS) had a decrease of 12.86% in short interest. JKS’s SI was 7.20M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.86% from 8.26 million shares previously. With 943,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Jinkosolar Holding Company Limited American Deposi (NYSE:JKS)’s short sellers to cover JKS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 470,059 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR INCENTIVES APPROVED BY JACKSONVILLE, FLA; 05/04/2018 – JINKOSOLAR SUPPLIES MODULES FOR SOLAR PV PLANT IN MEXICO; 30/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Is Opening Its First U.S. Factory in Jacksonville, Florida, Which Is Expected to Create More Than 200 Direct Jobs; 25/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar nears close on Viborillas; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 18/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power; 22/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR SEES 1Q SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS 1.8 TO 2 GW; 30/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives PID Certification from TUV Nord for Entire Portfolio of PV Modules; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Earnings Per ADS 12 Cents

Among 2 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing 4 Common Shares) (NYSE:JKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing 4 Common Shares) has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $22’s average target is 8.21% above currents $20.33 stock price. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing 4 Common Shares) had 3 analyst reports since June 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Credit Suisse. UBS downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Neutral” rating.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $894.79 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement reported 800,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Incorporated has 0.29% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 350,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 8,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Intll Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 912,866 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 133,436 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 2,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 168,797 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company has 328,664 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 468,903 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Axa holds 69,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 40,000 shares to 360,686 valued at $48.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 80,036 shares. Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was reduced too.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $43,148 was made by Dahya Hanif on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 was made by CIAMPA DOMINICK on Wednesday, March 27.