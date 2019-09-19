General American Investors Company Has Lifted Macy’s (M) Stake by $1.58 Million as Share Value Declined; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Stake by $29.70 Million

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 12.04 million shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13.79M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398.12 million, up from 12.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.96M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7,000 shares to 170,850 shares, valued at $35.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,474 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 862,512 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $90.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.