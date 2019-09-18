General American Investors Company Has Lifted Its Macy’s (M) Position; Abm Industries (ABM) Sentiment Is 1.19

General American Investors Company Inc increased Macy’s Inc. (M) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc acquired 75,000 shares as Macy’s Inc. (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 450,000 shares with $9.66 million value, up from 375,000 last quarter. Macy’s Inc. now has $5.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 678,896 shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year

Abm Industries Inc (ABM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 86 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 72 sold and reduced their equity positions in Abm Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 65.13 million shares, up from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Abm Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 50,000 shares to 153,652 valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 170,850 shares. Dxc Technology Company was reduced too.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 9.38% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated for 971,541 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc owns 487,419 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 1.79% invested in the company for 60,128 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 261,563 shares.

