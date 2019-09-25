General American Investors Company Has Lifted Its Interdigital (IDCC) Stake by $2.25 Million; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lifted Its Opko Health (OPK) Holding by $2.08 Million; Shares Declined

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 35,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 179,137 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, up from 143,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 50,916 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.125. About 975,809 shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,305 shares to 522,399 shares, valued at $153.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc Com by 970,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.10 million activity. Logal Adam bought $6,630 worth of stock. 30,000 shares were bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR, worth $61,500. On Thursday, May 9 HSIAO JANE PH D bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 10,000 shares. $96,000 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Fishel Robert Scott. Rubin Steven D also bought $21,442 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares. PAGANELLI JOHN A had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,888 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). 478,811 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 26,000 shares. Diversified Tru accumulated 10,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Llc has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). 879,411 are held by Barclays Pcl. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 3,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). United Kingdom-based Legal General Plc has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Fincl Architects Inc has 0.01% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 28,500 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 230,000 shares.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,686 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).