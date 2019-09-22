General American Investors Company Has Decreased Position in Universal Display (OLED) as Stock Price Rose; Ulysses Management Continues to Hold Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 836,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.70M, up from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 111,309 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93M, down from 116,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 993,696 shares traded or 44.97% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,470 are held by Bowling Mgmt Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 32,822 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 54,231 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 222,138 shares. 62,427 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 17,638 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 119,227 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 8,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi accumulated 6.56M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 1.37M shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ct reported 2.74% stake.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Company News For Sep 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common St by 1,945 shares to 8,055 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (Call) (NYSE:S) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 79.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Community Bancorp In (NYSE:NYCB) by 150,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vbi Vaccines Inc. by 409,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Company/.