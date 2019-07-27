General American Investors Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Metlife (MET) as Shares Rose; Century Communities (CCS) Stock Value Rose While Third Avenue Management Has Lowered Its Holding

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc. (CCS) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 25,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 65,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 297,311 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 39,217 shares to 136,115 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

