General American Investors Company Has Decreased Its Discovery (DISCA) Holding; James River Group (JRVR) Sentiment Is 1.86

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 91 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 49 sold and reduced their holdings in James River Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.56 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding James River Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 59 New Position: 32.

General American Investors Company Inc decreased Discovery Inc. (DISCA) stake by 45.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc sold 180,000 shares as Discovery Inc. (DISCA)’s stock declined 1.88%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 219,285 shares with $6.73 million value, down from 399,285 last quarter. Discovery Inc. now has $13.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 3.65 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 522,574 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 356,357 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 647,696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 965,240 shares.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 124,981 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.46 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.96 million for 18.10 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

