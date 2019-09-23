General American Investors Company Has Cut Its Holding in Ensco Rowan Plc (ESV) as Shares Declined; Old National Bancorp Continues to Hold Stake in Regions Finl New (RF)

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc (ESV) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 993,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 331,250 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Ensco Rowan Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 46.39% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 302.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 57,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 76,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 19,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 2.72M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regions to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results October 22 – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

