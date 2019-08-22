General American Investors Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Interdigital (IDCC) by $650,000; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Cut Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $390,896 as Shares Rose

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 229,930 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.56. About 1.96M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.07 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,533 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 6,312 shares. Eqis Cap Inc accumulated 0.26% or 37,334 shares. 2.04M were accumulated by Mairs & Pwr. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 250,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 65,821 shares. West Chester Advsr holds 0.81% or 4,400 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Management Llp has invested 0.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) invested in 191,666 shares. Bailard reported 14,000 shares. Wade G W And Inc stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mount Lucas Management LP holds 0.47% or 32,429 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 14,500 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products (NYSE:AVP).

