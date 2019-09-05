General American Investors Company Decreased Stake in Nelnet (NNI) by $687,500 as Market Valuation Rose; C-V Starr & Co Trust Upped Williams Ord (WMB) Stake by $700,000; Valuation Declined

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NNI) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 382,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 54,590 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-5; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2006-3; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2012-1; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 6.71M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,234 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 121,948 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 431 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com reported 37,341 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 12,622 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 37,400 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,116 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 674,639 shares. Ameritas Partners stated it has 1,533 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 59,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Brandywine Global Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 78,458 shares.

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nelnet Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia â€“ COPEL (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Nelnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 556,900 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation accumulated 85,781 shares. Senator Inv Group Inc Lp holds 3.24% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 5.00M shares. Brown Advisory has 124,801 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 6,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Asset Management Ltd invested 10.71% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paloma Prtnrs Com stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1.22 million were accumulated by Miller Howard Inc New York. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 166,288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 73 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 1.82 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 151,736 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 87,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eaton Vance Management reported 162,267 shares stake.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.