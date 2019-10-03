General American Investors Company Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $4.18 Million as Shares Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $464,816

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 308,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02M, down from 311,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $128.38. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 80,036 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 135,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 3.31 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 14,866 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Trust owns 128,015 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc owns 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,120 shares. Discovery Management Limited Liability Ct reported 3.5% stake. Bragg Advsrs invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 91,173 are owned by Pittenger Anderson. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,418 shares. Bruni J V & Company Company holds 2.33% or 94,380 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 385,920 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.51 million shares. 10,600 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Brookstone Cap Management has 10,364 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs invested in 43,127 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 16,929 shares to 125,282 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.43 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 44,753 shares to 494,327 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).