General American Investors Company Continues to Hold Position in Interdigital (IDCC); Chesapeake Asset Management Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 4.64M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 102,954 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs owns 7,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36,978 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 22,146 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 287,273 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 23,280 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc stated it has 12,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,299 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 334,700 shares. 295,067 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Llc. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Com invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 1,781 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 819 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc invested in 59,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Finance accumulated 21,384 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 29 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Cap Mgmt invested 3.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 180,147 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). One Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,263 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.09% or 3.41 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.42% stake. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department owns 13,849 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 3,412 shares. Madison Inv Holding Inc reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac Bk invested in 286,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Ltd reported 320 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,471 are held by Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability Com. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 4,820 shares. Evanson Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,841 shares.

