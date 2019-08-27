Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 61 2.19 N/A 4.01 18.02 Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.85 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Generac Holdings Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Powell Industries Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Generac Holdings Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Powell Industries Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Powell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Generac Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Generac Holdings Inc. and Powell Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Generac Holdings Inc. has a 3.92% upside potential and an average price target of $78. Meanwhile, Powell Industries Inc.’s average price target is $39, while its potential upside is 8.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Powell Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Generac Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Generac Holdings Inc. and Powell Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 66.3%. Generac Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Powell Industries Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Powell Industries Inc.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats Powell Industries Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.