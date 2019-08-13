Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Touches $73.41 High on Aug, 13; Park Presidio Capital Has Raised By $1.08 Million Its Owens Corning New (OC) Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 23,005 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 1.05M shares with $49.48 million value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 165,885 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $77.81 target or 6.00% above today’s $73.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.58B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $77.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $274.74 million more. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.41. About 100,118 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Friday, May 3.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 45,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.12% or 129,420 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 0.1% or 300,178 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). The New York-based American Interest Group has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% or 302,251 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 26,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 164,270 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated L P holds 12,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 32,003 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 5,920 shares. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Kestrel Inv Management accumulated 159,925 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C reported 409,146 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.75% or 1.42M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 81,712 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Comm Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 32,980 shares. 65,725 are owned by Kepos Cap Lp. Andra Ap holds 53,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 17,442 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 10,551 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 11,670 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% or 23,892 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 575 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Among 5 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Owens Corning had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of OC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of OC in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21.

