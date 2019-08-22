Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Reaches $75.46 52-Week High; Glacier Bancorp Has 1.38 Sentiment

Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 101 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 73 sold and decreased their holdings in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 62.54 million shares, down from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Glacier Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 66 Increased: 75 New Position: 26.

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.25 target or 9.00% above today’s $75.46 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.74 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $82.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $426.87 million more. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 176,710 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2019 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.74 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts owns 39,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Company holds 0% or 168,524 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Foundry Llc has 0.5% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 242,876 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 10,730 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 68,481 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 61,030 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 705 shares. 825,705 were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Alpha Windward Llc has 328 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt North America has 0.15% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 31,056 shares. 362,597 were reported by Redwood Ltd Liability Com. 890,365 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Lp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 3.37% above currents $75.46 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Northcoast to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) rating on Monday, July 1. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target.

American Research & Management Co. holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for 200,889 shares. Dearborn Partners Llc owns 492,957 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loudon Investment Management Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 36,867 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 89,322 shares.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 16.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 29,042 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $53.04 million for 16.68 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GBCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Heritage Bancorp in Reno, Nevada – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glacier Bancorp’s Overvaluation Undermines Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI), A Stock That Climbed 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.