Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 57 2.13 N/A 4.01 14.11 Xylem Inc. 77 2.84 N/A 3.08 24.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Generac Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc. Xylem Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Generac Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Generac Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Generac Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Generac Holdings Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Xylem Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Generac Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Generac Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Generac Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 9.00%. Competitively Xylem Inc. has an average target price of $82.33, with potential downside of -0.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Generac Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Xylem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Generac Holdings Inc. and Xylem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 92.3%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Xylem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -2.41% 4.19% 10.71% 3.91% 16.45% 13.96% Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Xylem Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.