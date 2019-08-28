Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Comparison side by side

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 61 2.19 N/A 4.01 18.02 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.83 N/A 0.43 45.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Generac Holdings Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC. Luxfer Holdings PLC seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Generac Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Generac Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Luxfer Holdings PLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.23 beta indicates that Generac Holdings Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Generac Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Generac Holdings Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Luxfer Holdings PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.93% for Generac Holdings Inc. with average price target of $78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Generac Holdings Inc. and Luxfer Holdings PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 91.6%. Insiders held 1.7% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.