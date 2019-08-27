Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Contrasting side by side

Both Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 61 2.19 N/A 4.01 18.02 John Bean Technologies Corporation 105 1.63 N/A 3.79 31.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Generac Holdings Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation. John Bean Technologies Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Generac Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Generac Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.23 beta. In other hand, John Bean Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Generac Holdings Inc. are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor John Bean Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Generac Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Generac Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.00% and an $78 average target price. John Bean Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $125 average target price and a 25.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, John Bean Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Generac Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Generac Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, John Bean Technologies Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% John Bean Technologies Corporation -6.04% -4.04% 6.78% 50.16% 8.17% 65.24%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than John Bean Technologies Corporation

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.