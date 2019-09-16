Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Comparing side by side

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 63 2.43 N/A 4.01 18.02 Actuant Corporation 24 1.39 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Generac Holdings Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.23 beta means Generac Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Actuant Corporation has a 1.64 beta which is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Generac Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Actuant Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Generac Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Generac Holdings Inc. and Actuant Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Actuant Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

The downside potential is -4.18% for Generac Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $79.75. Competitively Actuant Corporation has an average target price of $21.33, with potential downside of -18.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Generac Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Actuant Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Actuant Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Generac Holdings Inc. beats Actuant Corporation.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.