Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Analysts See $1.08 EPS; Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CYRN) Sellers Increased By 0.33% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.70% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. GNRC’s profit would be $67.28M giving it 16.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Generac Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 18.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 295,674 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN) had an increase of 0.33% in short interest. CYRN’s SI was 61,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.33% from 61,500 shares previously. With 7,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s short sellers to cover CYRN’s short positions. The SI to Cyren LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.24%. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 9,589 shares traded. CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has declined 35.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRN News: 14/05/2018 – Cyren and Meta Networks Enter Strategic Partnership for Next Generation Network Security; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at lnfosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 07/03/2018 Cyren Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 30/05/2018 – Cyren Malware Researcher to Speak at Infosecurity Europe 2018 on ‘Fileless’ Ransomware; 18/04/2018 – Cyren Cloud Security Recognized in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual Awards; 09/04/2018 – Cyren’s Latest Launch Takes Aim at New Cryptomining Risks and lmpostor Email Threats; 22/05/2018 – CYREN 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 12/04/2018 – CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.47 million. The firm offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Monday, July 1 report. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.12% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Legal And General Group Pcl invested in 0% or 45,386 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 11,407 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na owns 8,064 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 20,540 shares. Natixis holds 0.1% or 300,178 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Pnc Financial Services Gp has 58,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 0.01% or 4,341 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 14,600 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 5,400 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 13,598 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 468,485 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Lp.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. The firm offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It has a 18.31 P/E ratio. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Jagdfeld Aaron, worth $1.06 million.