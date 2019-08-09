Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stake Maintained by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Stake by $408,996 as Market Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 3.62 million shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 331.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 193,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 251,929 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 58,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 744,209 shares traded or 60.55% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 15,835 shares stake. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 61,030 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Atlanta Cap L L C holds 0.1% or 409,146 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 257,354 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 505,900 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 22,374 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech accumulated 34,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us National Bank De owns 46,834 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.06% or 468,485 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated has 21,445 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 33,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc holds 28,986 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 523,288 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $59.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 77,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,214 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associate Ltd Liability holds 1,956 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 317,894 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,067 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bollard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hyman Charles D invested in 135,412 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management reported 1,616 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 2,225 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv owns 69,910 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 2,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 0.07% or 92,195 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,264 shares. First Republic has 224,814 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.