Generac Holdings (GNRC) Market Valuation Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered by $7.60 Million Its Position; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Value Declined While Prudential Financial Has Upped Its Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 148,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.87M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 407,177 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 85.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 20,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,268 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 24,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 605,262 shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 41,858 shares to 249,272 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 48,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,532 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why On Deck Capital Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “On Deck Capital (ONDK) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c; Provides Q3 & FY19 Revenue Outlook, Authorizes Up to $50M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64,954 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $416.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destiinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN) by 262,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Generac Releases Educational Resources to Encourage Preparation – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28 million for 16.74 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.