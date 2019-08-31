Generac Holdings (GNRC) Holder Us Bancorp De Lifted Position; As Terreno Realty (TRNO) Valuation Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 43.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 31,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 101,946 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 70,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 218,231 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 46,834 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 40,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 848,484 shares traded or 58.73% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd invested in 0.08% or 240,049 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Federated Inc Pa invested in 6,065 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 89 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 141,155 shares. Adelante Mngmt Limited Company reported 493,554 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 78,042 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,611 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,746 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt accumulated 80 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.24 million shares. Regions Fincl invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 656 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7,013 shares to 10,614 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 164,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,677 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 0.11% or 8,064 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 5,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111 shares. 220,000 were accumulated by Cap Investors. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.55 million shares. Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Street Corp reported 1.25 million shares stake. 319,085 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 200 shares. Fil holds 548,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 31,175 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 2.56 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 58,914 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Relx Plc Spon A D R by 109,250 shares to 105,401 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdq 100 Equal Wghtd (QQEW) by 7,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,056 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).