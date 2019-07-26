Generac Hold (GNRC) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $17.68 Million; Plancorp Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Market Value Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hold (GNRC) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 346,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 356,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 163,634 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $207.96. About 12.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares to 26,821 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.52 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Do JPMorgan and Goldman Agree on Apple’s Stock Price? – Forbes” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Inc.: Conjectures, Counterfactuals And More – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Plc has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakworth Capital invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Mi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 25,961 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Counselors Incorporated accumulated 322,615 shares. 791,471 are held by Hexavest. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability has invested 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Dallas accumulated 2,727 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Limited holds 0.64% or 50,100 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il owns 172,475 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation has 13.54 million shares. Round Table Services Lc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L S Advsr has 78,914 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 279,172 shares.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Preparedness Concerns Drive Enticing 10-year Warranty Offer From Generac – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 276,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 31,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd stated it has 60,688 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 291,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment invested 0.03% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Mairs & Pwr invested 0.42% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Renaissance Tech Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 345,700 shares. 40,020 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 204,953 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 22,374 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 5,004 shares. 96,703 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Oak Ltd Oh invested in 0.02% or 5,920 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.9% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 25,706 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 46,857 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holding by 75,157 shares to 85,248 shares, valued at $148.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs (NASDAQ:NATI) by 40,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Telekm Indo Adr (NYSE:TLK).