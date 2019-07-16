Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Value Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Holding by $37.66 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $276.52. About 2.64M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 212,894 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc owns 0.03% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 53,307 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 15,499 shares stake. Financial Architects Inc reported 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 6.55M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 5,312 shares. Edgepoint Invest holds 3.1% or 5.53M shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Glenmede Trust Commerce Na accumulated 3,016 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 103,625 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 220,290 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 251,929 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 0% or 31,558 shares in its portfolio. 8,875 are owned by Affinity Inv Advisors Llc. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63 million shares to 17.74 million shares, valued at $202.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Trust Comm invested in 0.21% or 28,774 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag A Assoc holds 31,470 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Tru holds 4,545 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cannell Peter B Inc invested in 0.05% or 5,100 shares. Pointstate LP has 419,533 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Telemus Cap Ltd Company reported 45,113 shares. Synovus Financial has 35,549 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua State Bank Trust has invested 0.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Polar Cap Llp invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 29,192 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,341 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

